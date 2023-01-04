Shirley Dehn

Shirley Ione Dehn, 94, of Kasson, MN, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Fieldcrest Care Center in Hayfield, MN.

Shirley was born on January 9, 1928, in Oakland, CA to James and Martha (Daughtery) Akin. She graduated from Anoka High School and attended the University of Minnesota for one year. She was united in marriage to David George Dehn in November of 1946. They were proudly married for over 50 years before his passing.

Shirley and David ran Dehn’s grocery store in St. Paul, MN, which was their “mom and pop” shop. She enjoyed painting in her later years. They looked forward to wintering in Texas for over 30 years with her husband. As a member of the “The Greatest Generation” Shirley left high school at noon everyday to work at the Twin City Arsenal, her contribution to the war effort.

Shirley is survived by her children, Nancy Pater of Grand Rapids, MN, Margaret “Peggy” (Curt) Dubbels of Mantorville, MN, and David (Kay) Dehn of Sealy, TX; 8 grandchildren, Anthony, Genevieve, Tonya, Tina, Rebecca, Eric, Holly, and Sherrie; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Martha Akin; husband, David George Dehn; and brother, Carroll James Akin.

A memorial service will be held this spring in Anoka, MN.

A memorial service will be held this spring in Anoka, MN.

Blessed be her memory.