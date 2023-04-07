The funeral for Shirley J. Schatz will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday (April 12, 2023) at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Stewartville, with Rev. Justin Kumfer officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Mrs. Schatz, 87, of High Forest in rural Stewartville, died Tuesday (April 4, 2023) from natural causes at the Stewartville Care Center, where she had been a patient for the past 2 months.

Shirley Joan Neahring was born on June 3, 1935 in Sexton, IA in Kossuth County to Fred and Martha (Brandt) Neahring. She grew up in Britt, IA before moving with her family to the Neahring Family farm in rural Stewartville, where she graduated from Stewartville H.S. in 1952. On August 19, 1953 she married Marlin Schatz at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Stewartville. Following their marriage the couple moved to a farm in Pleasant Valley Twsp and then moved to High Forest in 1960 where they raised their family and have continued to make their home. Shirley was a homemaker and farmwife and worked part-time at Libbys in Rochester, the Stewartville H.S. cafeteria and Stewartville Animal Clinic and fulltime at 21st Century Genetics in Stewartville. Marlin farmed for many years and also was employed in construction. Mr. Schatz died on February 10, 2005.

Shirley was a long time member of St. Johns Lutheran Church. She was a 4-H Leader when all her children were members of the High Forest Chippewa Champions 4-H chapter. She was in a 500 card club for over 50 years, enjoyed Women’s league bowling, riding her motorcycle, tattoos, the occasional trip to the casino and pulling a tab or two. Shirley was an avid sports fan who loved watching her kids and grandkids wrestle and play softball or volleyball. She followed the MN Vikings and Twins and loved her cats. She enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors and was proud of her large and loving family.

Shirley is survived by 3 sons - Dan (Rhonda) Schatz of Vadnais Heights, Mn, Jim (Anne) Schatz of High Forest, Andrew Schatz of Maryland; 3 daughters - Peggy (Rick)Wussow of High Forest, Kim (Robert) Schunke of Stewartville, Wendy Chihak (Brant Rathbun) of Stewartville; 6 grandkids, Jennifer (Mike) Ryan, Nathan (Christina) Chihak, Stacey (Frank, jr.) Thurmer, Linzie (Brandon) Ihrke, Leah Schatz, Lexie Schunke; 8 great grandkids and one great grandchild due the end of April; 1 sister - Rhonda (Dale) Owens of Elgin, MN; 2 sister-in-laws - Joan (Bud) Hill and Ardell Debough both of Stewartville. She was preceded in death her husband - Marlin, her sister - Marilyn Billings and brother -Don Neahring.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday (April 11, 2023) at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Stewartville and 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Wednesday morning (4/12). Services for Shirley will be streamed on St. Johns website beginning at 10:45AM on Wednesday morning. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolence and memories of Shirley are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com