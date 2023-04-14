Shirley Kae Nelson, age 67, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Shirley was born October 14, 1955, to Elmer and Dorothy (Bender) Lee in Austin, Minnesota. She graduated from Austin High School in 1974 and went on to attend the Austin Vo-Tech. In her early years, Shirley worked in data processing and in clerical roles. On May 21, 1977, she was united in marriage to Richard Nelson in Austin. In addition to being a homemaker, Shirley also assisted seniors through the Mower County Chore program and began the “Shopping for Seniors” program at Hy-Vee. She was a lifelong Austin resident and a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Shirley enjoyed sewing, counted cross-stitching, scrapbooking, baking, and visiting with children. She also loved being outdoors, fishing, and going on trips to the Mississippi.

Survivors include her husband, Richard “Rick” Nelson; two sisters; four brothers; nieces, nephews, and Rick’s sister and three brothers, all of which were very important to her. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Phyllis (Bender) Lee; and one sister, Joyce Flink.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.