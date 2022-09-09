Shirley Mahon

Shirley Ann Olson Mahon, 86, died September 6, 2022 peacefully at her home in Stockton, MO. She was born on September 2, 1936 in Rockdell, MN. Shirley was raised in Rochester, MN along with her six siblings. She is preceded in death by her siblings Duane Olson, Harriet Jester, Lois Braaten, and Bruce Olson and survived in death by Phyllis Jensen and Marlene Fenske.

Shirley was married to John Mahon for 43 years and they raised two children together. She is preceded in death by John, and their son Michael Mahon. Shirley is survived by her daughter Linda Cavanagh, grandchildren Jennifer Cobb, Tracy Cartwright (Josh Cartwright), and John Cavanagh. She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren, Austin, Katherine, Abby, and Leland.

There will be no services.