Shirley Marie Keehn

Shirley Marie (Jewson) Keehn, 94, of Rochester, MN went to heaven Wednesday, March 30, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. She was born February 22, 1928 in Mankato, MN to Harvey & Cecelia (Herbert) Jewson. Shirley graduated from Rochester High School in 1945, where she met the love of her life, Bill Keehn. They were married on September 6, 1947 at St. Francis Catholic Church and together raised five children. Shirley was a faithful catholic, loving wife and devoted mother. She loved her family, dancing, traveling and was the queen of crossword puzzles. She is survived by her children; Nancy Silvernail, Bill Keehn, Rick (Mona) Keehn, Ann (Ivan) Jirak, Sally (Rick) Sarran, and her grandchildren; Brice Silvernail, Sean (Jodi) Silvernail, Jennie (Nate) Brass, Brian Keehn, Erin (Colin) Chester, Alex (Ashley) Keehn, Alissa (Nick) Flood, Ricky (Codi) Sarran, and Mikaela Sarran. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents Harvey & Cecelia Jewson, brother Bill Jewson, sister Genevieve Molke, and son-in-law Dennis Silvernail.

Family and Friends are invited to a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 16, 2022 at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN with Father Russel Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Following the service, we invite you to join our family for a luncheon to honor Shirley. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery following the luncheon.

