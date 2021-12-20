Shirley Nibbe

Shirley Maye Nibbe, 81, of Lake City, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 26, 1940, in Rochester, to Merle and Evelyn (Fick) Atkinson and graduated from Lincoln High School in Lake City, class of 1958. On April 20, 1963, she was united in marriage to Robert Nibbe and the couple raised four children. After graduating high school, she worked at First National Bank, Rochester for 5 years and then at Farm Credit System for 10 years, before becoming a stay-at-home mother and farm wife. She enjoyed being outside and helping with the work when needed. She raised many gardens and did a lot of canning throughout the years. Her and Bob enjoyed traveling to Colorado to see their son and visiting Branson, Missouri to see many country western music shows. She also enjoyed playing games, especially sudoku and crossword puzzles, but most of all, Shirley loved her family, kids and grandkids—they were her pride and joy and she was always glad to see them. Bob passed away in 2018 and they had been married 55 years. She is survived by her children, Stacy Augustine of Lake City, Wade (Jennifer) Nibbe of Lake City, Wes (Jessica) Nibbe of Lake City and Chad (Drina) of Centennial, CO; 12 grandchildren, Kellen (Loan) Augustine, Colton Nibbe, Troy (Quinn) Nibbe, Andrew Nibbe, Wade Nibbe Jr., Daedyn Smith, Kael Nibbe, Ty Nibbe, Jacob Nibbe, Misty Nibbe, Taylor (Charles) Dixon and Maya Nibbe; 3 great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Addison and Austin; siblings, Colin (Alice) Atkinson of Lake City, Janice (George) Gilbert of St. Charles, Curtis (Deb) Atkinson of Zumbro Falls and Connie Atkinson of Rochester; sisters-in-law, Lois (Dave) Macken of Rochester and Carol (Bill) Zabel; brothers-in-law, Lance Isenberg and Dale Michel and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert; sister, Lucille Michel; twin sister, Sharon Isenberg; brother, Glen Atkinson and nephews, Justin Atkinson and Dana Michel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Lincoln Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Daniel Reich officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson Peterson Chapel in Lake City and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com