Shirley Pierson

Shirley Ann Pierson, 86, passed away in Lake City on May 22, 2022. Shirley was born to Peter and Ferne VanderGoore on December 2, 1935, in Madison, South Dakota.

She was married to Dwight Pierson on May 27, 1956. The marriage was blessed with three daughters. They lived in Rochester for 28 years before retiring to Lake City. In the mid-80s Shirley and Dwight lived in Tokyo, Japan for 2 1/2 years. During this time, they were able to take advantage of many cultural and travel opportunities.

Shirley was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Lake City. She sang in the choir, was on the altar guild, was on the banner and decorating committee, was a member of a church circle and regularly attended her beloved Wednesday morning bible study.

She was a founding member of the Ladies of the Lake Book Club, served the Lake City Food Shelf for 18 years, and was in the Cycling Sisters Bike Club. In addition, she enjoyed walking, hiking, biking, traveling, reading and crossword puzzles.

Shirley was a talented fabric artist, excelling in sewing, knitting, and quilting. She was a self-taught artist of hardanger, and she designed, made and sold many one-of-a-kind pieces.

She leaves behind her daughters Linda Sepulveda of Vienna, Austria, Nancy (Bruce) Sundberg of Oak Grove, MN, Andrea (Mark) Dixon of Prior Lake, MN, grandchildren Michael (Anastasia) Noya of Vienna, Austria, Camilo (Mariel) Noya of Santa Cruz, Bolivia and great grandson Samuel Noya of Santa Cruz, Bolivia. She also leaves behind brother Pete VanderGoore of North Canton, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Dwight Pierson, her parents, her sister Karen Patterson, and her sister-in-law Gayle Pierson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11 am at First Lutheran Church in Lake City. Pastor Kary Jonas officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the Church. Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church in Lake City, MN. On-Line Condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com