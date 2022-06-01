Memorial service for Shirley Rowley June 3

Shirley Rowley, age 75, died unexpectedly on May 12, 2022 at her home in Apple Valley, MN, just 2 days before her 22-year-old nephew Caleb Rowley’s memorial service.

Born on Feb 12, 1947. Shirley was the second child of fourth generation “homesteader residents” of Olmsted County, Margaret Evelyn (Dahlke) and Demond Rowley of rural Rochester. She went to Judge School till 5th grade then graduated from Stewartville High School in 1965 and joined the St. Francis of Assisi convent in Rochester. Leaving the convent before taking her final vows, she began pursuing her post-secondary studies first at Mankato State and then completing her degree at Winona State. She then taught at St. John’s Catholic School in Rochester, MN for several years.

Shirley continued her higher education at St. Louis University where she earned her master’s degree in Pastoral Education and went on to do pastoral care ministry in Farmington, MN for twenty-six years. Following her time there she moved to St. Joseph’s Parish in Rosemount, MN serving as a pastoral minister in outreach for eleven years. Shirley received the Mary Mulheron Award from the Association of Pastoral Ministers in 2005.

Shirley always stayed close to the Sisters and became a Sojourner. She received great joy from giving. High points in her life include working with President Jimmy Carter in the Twin Cities “Habitat for Humanity” program and with Mother Teresa in St. Louis, MO. In her active years, she enjoyed Boundary Waters hiking, rock climbing, biking, kayaking, and swimming.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Rose Olmsted of Albert Lea, and two brothers, Ed Rowley (Jan) of Rochester and Bill Rowley of Stewartville. She is also survived by her niece and nephews: Kristina Rowley-Hollermann, Paul Rowley, Matthew Rowley, God child-Benjamin Rowley, Richard Rowley, and James Rowley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her youngest brother, Demond ’‘Mike’ Rowley, and nephew, Caleb Rowley.

Memorial mass will be held Friday, June 3 at 11 AM -1:00

at St. Joseph Catholic Church 13900 Biscayne Ave West, Rosemount, MN 55068

DONATE: Anatomy Bequest to U of M for medical research.

https://med.umn.edu/research/anatomy-bequest-program/about