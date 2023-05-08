Signora Ann Boe, 88, of West Concord, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Three Links Care Center in Northfield.

She was born in West Concord on November 24, 1934, the daughter of Oliver and Dorothy (Jedike) Brekke. She grew up in West Concord and graduated from West Concord High School in 1952. Following school she worked at the Steele County Court House, eventually becoming the deputy registrar of deeds. On October 27, 1957, she was united in marriage to Peter Boe at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Concord. Theirs was the first marriage in the new church. Following marriage she worked as the office manager “the Boss” at Boe Auto Center. Signora enjoyed cross stitch, reading, gardening and baking, especially lefse and krumkake. She also enjoyed traveling and was proud of her over seas travel to Australia and the UK. She did a lot of sewing and made many articles of clothing for her family. Signora was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion Auxiliary and West Concord Historical Society. She helped to organize her class reunions

She is survived by her son, Steven (Tracy) Boe of West Concord, daughter Deanna (Rachel Zakariasen) Boe of Minneapolis, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Peter in 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in West Concord and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Concord Cemetery.