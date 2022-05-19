Sister Ancel Fischer, OSF

Sister Ancel Fischer, 85, a Franciscan Sister of the Congregation of Our Lady of Lourdes, Rochester, MN, died at Assisi Heights, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Monica Vivian Fischer was born April 28, 1937, in Morgan, MN to Roman and Clara (Groebner) Fischer. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1957, received the name of Sister Mary Ancel, and made perpetual vows in 1962. She received her Licensure in nursing (LPN) from the St. Marys School of Practical Nursing, Rochester, MN in 1956. In 1959, Sister Ancel began her nursing ministry in Rochester, MN then expanded her practice to Denver, CO and Portsmouth, OH until 1975. She served as the Director of Health Services at the College of Saint Teresa, Winona, MN from 1975-1978. After that, she returned to practicing as an LPN in Marshall, MN between 1978 and 1991. She then accepted the role of Congregational Health Care Coordinator at Assisi Heights, Rochester, MN from 1991-1994. Still remaining at Assisi Heights, she transitioned to the role of Nurse Escort from 1995-2017. In 2017, she officially moved to Assisi Heights to become a Clinic Companion. Throughout the course of her ministries, she was actively involved in the community and Church joining a number of committees including the Central Area Forum, Cojourner Committee, and Chemical Dependency Committee. She also served on the Board of the Women’s Shelter in Marshall, MN and was involved in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults at the Holy Redeemer Parish, Marshall, MN. Survivors of Sister Ancel include her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared life for 65 years; one brother, Cletus Fisher; one sister, Dolores Fischer; one sister-in-law Barbara Fischer; three nieces; two nephews; and three cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph and Jerome Fischer; and sister, Lorraine Fischer. A private Funeral Liturgy will be held at Assisi Heights at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. To view the funeral, go to www.rochesterfranciscan.org Suggested memorials are to the Sisters of St. Francis, Office of Mission Advancement, Assisi Heights, 1001 14th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.