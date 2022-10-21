Sister Catherine Zimmerman

Sister Catherine (Kate) Zimmerman, 91, a Franciscan Sister of the Congregation of Our Lady of Lourdes, Rochester, MN, died at Assisi Heights, Thursday October 20, 2022. Sister Catherine was born Agnes Catherine Zimmerman, January 3rd, 1931 in Waseca, MN to Henry and Anna (Powell) Zimmerman. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1949, received the name of Sister Mary Bruce, and made perpetual vows in 1955. She received a Bachelor’s degree in 1957 from the College of St. Teresa, Winona, Minnesota, a Masters of Arts degree in Social Science from The University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana in 1963, and a Master’s in Social Work degree from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1974. Sister Catherine was an elementary and secondary school teacher and principle for 20 years. Following her studies, she served as a Congregational Mental Health Counselor (1974-1979); Psychotherapist at the Range Mental Health Center, Virginia, Minnesota, as well as Zumbro Valley Mental Health Center, Rochester Minnesota (1984-1996). In 1996 Sister Catherine moved to Lake Nancy, Minong, Wisconsin where she enjoyed the North Woods while she cared for the property and served as a Psychotherapist and Parish Volunteer. In 2013, she retired and moved to Rochester, Minnesota. Survivors of Sister Catherine include her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared life for 73 years; one sister, Mary Jean Mackey of Hudson Wisconsin, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John, James, and Joseph Zimmerman; and three sisters, Ruth Zimmerman, Roseanne Volz (George), a nd Marianne Ernst (George). A private Resurrection Liturgy will be held at Assisi Heights at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. To view the funeral, go to www.rochesterfranciscan.org. Suggested memorials are to the Sisters of St. Francis, Office of Mission Advancement, Assisi Heights, 1001 14th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.