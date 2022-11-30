Sister Helen Weier, OSC

Sister Helen Weier, a Poor Clare Sister of Rochester, MN, (formerly Bloomington, MN) died at Assisi Heights on November 26, 2022. Doris Ann Weier was born on January 1, 1933 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin to Francis “Frank” Weier and Nora “Nellie” Coffey Weier. She was the 11th of twelve children and had written “living in/growing up in a large family was something like living in community.” She attended Saint Francis High School in Little Falls, MN, and soon after entered the Poor Clare Monastery at Sauk Rapids, Minnesota where she made her first profession on May 13, 1952 and Final Profession on May 13, 1955. Sister Helen volunteered in 1953 to be one of the six founding members of a new Poor Clare monastery in Bloomington, Minnesota. Sister Helen served in leadership in her own monastery as well as monasteries in Chicago and in South Korea. In 2018, she moved with her Community of Sisters to Assisi Heights in Rochester, MN. Sister Helen was a woman of prayer, a musician, an author of Festal Icons of the Lord, and a wise spiritual companion as many testify to her counsel for their lives. Survivors of Sister Helen include her Poor Clare Sisters with whom she shared life for over 70 years and many nieces and nephews. Sister Helen is preceded in death by her parents, her six brothers and five sisters. A private Resurrection Liturgy will be at Assisi Heights at 11:00 am, December 7. The burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. To view the funeral, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88367423126. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.