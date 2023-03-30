Sister Joan Bartosh

Sister Joan (also known as Sister Raymond Ann) Bartosh, SSND, 78, died March 27, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community - Windermere, Shakopee, MN. Funeral services will be held Tuesday April 4 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation beginning at 10:00 AM; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 AM; and Funeral Mass at 11:15 AM. Livestreaming will be from McNearney Schmidt Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:45 AM.

Sister Joan was born in Heron Lake, Minnesota in 1944. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and Heron Lake Public High School, graduating in 1962. She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Mankato in 1963 and professed first vows in 1965. She taught elementary grades for 20 years and then moved into parish ministry. In 2001 following completion of Clinical Pastoral Education courses she became a chaplain at the Rochester hospitals. Eventually she served as a hospice volunteer until illness forced her to retire. She moved to Good Counsel Hill in Mankato in summer, 2022 and to Windermere in Shakopee in fall, 2022. Sister Joan is survived by her sisters Lorraine McCoy and Carol Henkel and a brother, Dale, and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame and SSND Associates. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Margaret (Haberman) Bartosh. A longer obituary will eventually be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Shakopee 952-445-2755. www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com