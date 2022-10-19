Sister Marcella Klein (Sister Benilde), 98, a Franciscan Sister of the Congregation of Our Lady of Lourdes, Rochester, MN, died at Assisi Heights, Monday, October 17, 2022.

Sister Marcella was born Marcella Lena Klein, August 18th, 1924 in Watertown, South Dakota to Nicholas and Martha (Lewno) Klein. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1955, received the name of Sister Mary Benilde, and made perpetual vows in 1961. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education from the College of St. Teresa, Winona, Minnesota in 1969 and a Masters in Education in Guidance and Counseling from South Dakota State University, Brookings, in 1971.

Sister Marcella served as a teacher of Elementary Education for thirty years between St. Francis School, Rochester; St Peter and Paul School, Glencoe; and Queen of Angels School, Austin, Minnesota. She also taught at St. Juliana School, Chicago, Illinois; Immaculate Conception School, Watertown; and Willow Lake Public School, Willow Lake South Dakota. Following her years of teaching Sister Marcella was Program Director for the Boys and Girls Club Kinship Program in Watertown, South Dakota from 1988-1994. She retired in 1994, and moved to Assisi Heights in 2006.

Survivors of Sister Marcella include her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared life for 67 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, George and William Klein and a sister, Helen Klein.

A private Resurrection Liturgy was held at Assisi Heights with burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Suggested memorials are to the Sisters of St. Francis, Office of Mission Advancement, Assisi Heights, 1001 14th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.