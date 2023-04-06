Sister Mary Kathryn Esch (Sister Leonius), 96, a Franciscan Sister of the Congregation of Our Lady of Lourdes, Rochester, MN, died at Assisi Heights Thursday, April 6, 2023. Sister Mary Kathryn Esch was born Mary Kathryn Esch on April 27, 1926, in Caledonia, Minnesota, to Leo and Johanna (Hoscheit) Esch. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1945, received the name of Sister Leonius, and made perpetual vows in 1950. She received a Bachelor of Arts in History from St. Teresa, Winona, Minnesota, in 1964 and a Masters in Elementary Education and Administration from Mankato State University, Mankato, in 1970. Sister Mary Kathryn served as a Teacher and Principle of Elementary Education for seventeen years, from 1947-1964, at St. Peter School, North St. Paul, Minnesota, and St. John School, Rochester, Minnesota, before providing her services to Junior High students from 1964-1971 at St. Raphael School, Springfield, Minnesota, and St. Francis School, Rochester, Minnesota. She also served as the Principle of Sacred Heart School, Waseca, Minnesota, from 1971-1977. From 1977-1981 Sister Mary Kathryn served as the Religious Education Coordinator for the Queen of Angels Parish & St. Augustine Parish, Austin, Minnesota. She transitioned to Assisi Heights in 1981 and served as the Administrative Secretary for the Assisi Heights Director until 1995, taking a sabbatical from 1996-1997. Upon her return, she served as the Assisi Heights Bookstore Manager until her retirement in 2008. Survivors of Sister Mary Kathryn Esch include her Franciscan Sisters, with whom she shared life for 78 years, her sister Erma Burroughs, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Luman Esch. A private Resurrection Liturgy will be held at Assisi Heights at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023. The burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. To view the funeral, go to www.rochesterfranciscan.org. Suggested memorials are to the Sisters of St. Francis, Office of Mission Advancement, Assisi Heights, 1001 14th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.