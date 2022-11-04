Sister Mary Lynch, 91, a Franciscan Sister of the Congregation of Our Lady of Lourdes, Rochester, MN, died at Assisi Heights, Wednesday November 2nd, 2022. Sister Mary was born Mary Elizabeth Albers, June 19th, 1931 in Jamestown, North Dakota to Lawrence and Mary (Dunn) Albers. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1953, received the name of Sister Mercy, and made perpetual vows in 1959. She received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the College of St. Teresa, Winona, Minnesota in 1960; and, a Masters in Pastoral Ministry from Seattle University, Seattle, Washington in 1989. Sister Mary served as a Nurse for twenty-four years. Her places of ministry included Mayo Clinic Hospital - St. Marys Campus and Assisi Heights in Rochester, MN, and Mercy Hospital in Portsmouth, Ohio. From 1973-1983 she served in Bogota, Colombia, as a nurse at Sala Cuna and then as a nurse and teacher of English as a Second Language at Colegio Santa Francisca Romana. Following her time in Colombia, Sister Mary served as a Pastoral Associate at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in Port Isabel, Texas (1984-2005). Upon retiring from active ministry, she continued as a volunteer at Saint Marys Campus. Survivors of Sister Mary include her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared life for 69 years, a brother John Frances Lynch, and two sisters Margaret Page and Kathleen Holland. She was proceeded in death by her parents; and brothers Eugene and Timothy Lynch. A Private Resurrection Liturgy will be held at Assisi Heights at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday November 8th, 2022. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. To view the funeral, go to www.rochesterfranciscan.org. Suggested memorials are to the Sisters of St. Francis, Office of Mission Advancement, Assisi Heights, 1001 14th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.