Sister Pat Keefe, OSF

Sister Patricia Keefe, 80, a Franciscan Sister of the Congregation of Our Lady of Lourdes, Rochester, MN, died at Assisi Heights, Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Sister Patricia was born Patricia Agnes Keefe, July 11, 1942 in Caledonia, MN to F. Lloyd and Vernice Corcoran Keefe. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1960, received the name of Sister Mary Brigid, and made perpetual vows in 1966. She received an MA in Theology from Fordham University, Bronx, N.Y. in 1969 and a JD in Law/Poverty from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis in 1975.

Sister Patricia taught at Lourdes High School, Rochester, in 1965, and at Wehrle High School, Columbus, Ohio, in 1966 before beginning studies at Fordham University. On receipt of a Masters Degree she taught at the College of St. Teresa in Winona for two years. In 1972, Sister Patricia pursued a JD degree in Law after which she worked for several years as a lawyer with Minneapolis Legal Aid, Minneapolis, and Southern MN Regional Legal Services, Mankato.

She went on to work in various capacities with Global Education Associates, East Orange, New Jersey; instructor at Hamline University, St. Paul; Amnesty International, London England; Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Oklahoma City; Non-Violent Peace Force, St. Paul; and ARC Retreat Center, St. Cloud. From 1994-2000, Sister Patricia served on the Leadership Team for the Sisters of St. Francis, Rochester.

Survivors of Sister Patricia include her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared life for 62 years; one sister, Sharon Ormsby of Robbinsdale, Minnesota and one brother, David Keefe of Tucson, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, F. Donald and Rev. Joseph Keefe.

Sister Patricia made the gift of an anatomical bequest to Mayo Clinic. A private Memorial Liturgy will be held at Assisi Heights at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022. Burial will take place at a later date. To view the funeral, go to www.rochesterfranciscan.org.

Suggested memorials are to the Sisters of St. Francis, Office of Mission Advancement, Assisi Heights, 1001 14th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.