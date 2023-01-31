Sondi Rose Alan, 77, passed away December 30, 2022 at Mayo Hospital Eau Claire, Wisconsin with family by her side. Sondi was born Sandra Lee Cain, February 28, 1945, in Santa Ana, California. She graduated High School in 1963. While Sondi previously resided in other states Rochester, Minnesota was her favorite and where she felt the most at home. Sondi enjoyed the Rochester area and she loved the people.

In addition to being a very loving wife and mom Sondi worked as a Math and Science Teacher, in Cosmetic Sales and as a Florist making beautiful bouquets. She studied Computer’s and Real Estate and retired in 2004 as Community Administrator of High Pointe, a Volunteers of America Senior Living facility. Sondi was the oldest of seven children. Her siblings remember her bravery, always caring for them and her beautiful singing voice. She was also known for her wit, her beautiful lips, her love of lipstick and superb cooking skills. She had an insatiable desire to read and learn which earned her the nickname Professor. Her interest included dancing, canning, gardening, puzzles and playing cards and games with her children and grandchildren. She had dear friends all over the world she made through Facebook. Their music and friendship filled her heart with love, comfort, and companionship. Sondi loved the Lord Jesus, and graciously shared that love with everyone. She cared deeply for others, often welcoming them into her home as treasured guests. She will be dearly missed and always remembered. Sondi is survived by daughters Tammy (James, Sr) McIntrye, Lisa Stovall, Tess Valentine, NormaJo Nelson, Elaine Calhoun (Paul), sisters Cynthia Thaning, Ramona Farias (Mike), Michelle St. Clair Blethen, brother John Knight, 14 Grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Betty Joan Tidwell-Gibbon, Mack Grey Cain. Siblings Michael Cain, Victoria St. Claire and Susan Knight. Grandchildren Joshua White and Jayson Harding. A Celebration of Life will be held, in her honor, Saturday February 4,2022 1-4p.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church 123 W. Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Condolences may be shared at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn funeral home Eau Claire, WI www.lenmarkfh.com