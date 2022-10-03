Spencer G. Shaw

Spencer Gustav Shaw passed away Friday September 30th 2022, at the Chatfield Care Center surrounded by family. Spencer was born June 26th 1934 to William (Bill) and Edna (Stender) Shaw, in Jordan Township in Chatfield, MN.

He attended rural country school and attended Chatfield high school where he graduated. He worked for Chatfield Dairy as a house to house delivery milkman, he also worked at Huckstad Meats. He met the love of his life Betty Johnson (Shaw) at Pla-Mor Ballroom in Rochester, MN. They were married on August 5th, 1956 at East St. Olaf Church in Rock Dell. He started working at Mayo Clinic in 1983 in janitorial until 1998 when both him and Betty retired. The activities he enjoyed were camping, boating, snowmobiling in the winter months, going on horse trail rides or anything to be with his family. He was a member of the Chatfield Saddle Club, Rochester Riders Saddle club, and the Hiawatha Sno-Seekers snowmobile.

He is survived by his daughter Donna Aas of Chatfield, son Terry (Cherie) Shaw of Chatfield, granddaughter Nicole (Scott) McCabe of Chatfield, step granddaughters Julie (Chris) Cordes of Kenyon, Jenni (Peter) Lieske of Winona, great grandchild Kolten McCabe, step great grandchildren Luke and Lily Cordes. One sister Beata Zincke of Rochester, One sister in-law Linda Johnson of Rochester. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty of 65 years, sister Maxine Narveson, son-in-law Art Aas, and grandson Jeremy Aas, 4 brother in-laws and 2 sister in-laws. A private family graveside service and burial will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Chatfield.

Riley Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Shaw family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhome.com

Memorials can be sent to Riley Funeral Home 800 S Main St, Chatfield, MN 55923 Attn: Shaw Family