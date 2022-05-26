Stanley John Dee, 85, of Rochester, died Wednesday May 25, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home.

Stan was born on November 4, 1936 to Stanley and Mary Ann (Fitzpatrick) Dee. He was the third of four children and grew up on their family farm. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1954. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree and Master’s degree from Winona State University. He taught at Golden Hill, was principal at Pinewood, and retired from Stewartville Schools as a teacher in 1992.

He married Mildred Kramer on August 2, 1975 at St. Aloysius Church in Elba, Minnesota. They resided in Rochester. Stan and Millie were the heart and soul of the family’s life on the dairy and crop farm. He loved working on the farm, life in general, watching high school sports, and his family.

Stan is survived by his two children: Stan and Karla, both of Rochester; his brother, Ray Dee of Rochester; cousin, Betty Fitzpatrick of Oak Creek, WI; brothers-in-law: Edward Kramer of St. Charles, Leo Kramer of St. Charles, and Tom Helfter of Le Center; and sisters-in-law: Joan Pollema of St. Charles, and Shirley Ann Dee of Rochester.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; his parents; sisters: Virginia Kuisle, and Margaret Maxon; brothers-in-law: Ralph Kuisle, Lloyd Maxon, Joe Leisen, Leonard Kramer, and Dave Pollema; sisters-in-law: Regina Leisen, JoAn Kramer, Lucille Helfter, and Donna Kramer.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00am at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

