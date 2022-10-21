Stephen James Sullivan, died on October 20, 2022 at Cascade Creek in Rochester, MN.

He was born on December 1, 1942 in Birch Cooley Township to Benedict Dennis Sullivan and Marie Wilhelmina Eisenbarth. He was number 4 of 15 children.

Steve attended school in Morton, MN. He later went on to tech school in St. Paul. On July 10, 1965, he married the love of his life, Jean Nelson at St. Andrew’s in Fairfax, MN. The couple lived in Redwood Falls, MN, Massachusetts, California, Illinois, and landed in Rochester, MN, where they resided for 38 years. He worked his entire career as a field engineer for Digital, Compaq, and HP.

He loved to camp, square dance, play 500 and cribbage, and traveling to all 50 states, especially to Orange beach, AL. He also loved his grandchildren.

Steve is survived by his wife, Jean of Rochester; children, Sean (Melissa) Sullivan and Pamela (Michael) Sullivan of Rochester; grandchildren, Taylor Sullivan, Ethan Sullivan, Alec Sullivan, Max Sullivan, Raina Sullivan, and Stephanie Delaney; bonus grandchildren, Taylor Delaney and Braden Delaney; bonus great grandson, Elijah Griffith; siblings, Veronica Hecht, Dennis (Patricia) Sullivan, Patrick (Cindy) Sullivan, Kathy Sullivan (Johnathan Mitchell), Mary Sullivan (James Kanne), David (Debby) Sullivan, Richard (Linda) Sullivan, Kevin (Dory) Sullivan, Jean (George) Meinz, Donna (Mike) Barrett, Betty (Ron) Cramer, and Teresa (Bob) Noyes; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gerald and Francis.

The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church with Father Sean Haremza officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass. A private burial will be at a later date in St. Patrick Cemetery in Franklin, MN.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Season’s Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.

