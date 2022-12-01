Stephen Lawrence Johnson, 55, of Rochester MN, son of Janet and Larry Johnson, and resident of Hiawatha Homes, passed away on November 30, 2022 at his home of natural causes. He was born at St. Mary’s Hospital on November 24, 1967. At a very young age, it was determined Steve had significant physical and medical disabilities. These problems motivated his parents, along with three other families and other participating groups, to found Hiawatha Homes, a much needed facility for special needs people. Steve was one of the first residents and lived in various Hiawatha homes for 46 years.

Steve participated in a number of physical activities at PossAbilities, outings to sporting events such as Minnesota Vikings training camp in Mankato, Twins games in Minneapolis and Hiawatha staff softball games. He attended the Winnebago youth camp for several years and greatly enjoyed riding an adult tricycle in summer months. Steve also loved listening to a variety of country-western music.

Steve’s parents are extremely appreciative of the excellent attention he received at PossAbilities. At his home, the Hiawatha staff provided recreational and personal care needs, always with loving attention, taking him on many overnight and day trips. We sincerely thank the Hiawatha staff and the Mayo Clinic, especially Dr. Andrew Greenlund, for the great medical care Steve was provided.

Steve is survived by his parents Janet and Larry; brothers Eric (Lisa) and Thad (Suzy); nieces Julia Gustafson (Ben), Allison (Brandon Caudill) and Danielle; nephews Mark and Seth; and great grandniece Adelin Gustafson. Also surviving him are aunts Mary Alice Stewart and Lois Johnson, and uncle Richard Lawrence (Beverly).

He was preceded in death by his brother Kurt; maternal grandparents Ervin and Luverne Lawrence; paternal grandparents Oscar and Norma Johnson Lienau; uncles Lowell Johnson, Bud Lawrence, Merlen Lawrence and Bob Stewart; and aunt Wanda Lawrence.

A memorial service will be held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN) on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation starting at noon. Burial will be at a private service in Pleasant Prairie Cemetery on a future date.

The family prefers memorials go to Hiawatha Homes Foundation, PossAbilities or ARC, SE region MN.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Johnson family;