Stephen “Steve” Lowrie, 78, of Rochester, MN, died on Tuesday (April 11, 2023) from complications of an illness with cancer, at Spring Valley Care Center in Spring Valley, MN, where he had been a resident for the past 3 weeks.

Stephen Ray Lowrie was born on June 18, 1944 in Rochester to Claude and Janet (Hair) Lowrie. He grew up in Byron, before moving with his family to Chatfield, MN where he attended school and graduated from Chatfield H.S. in 1962. He enlisted into the US Navy serving 4 years on the USS Razorback overseas. Following his discharge he returned to SE Minnesota where he farmed with his Dad. Stephen was married on December 7, 1970 to Janie Clark. Following their marriage the couple lived on the Lowrie Family Farm where they raised their boys. Steve was employed at All -American Co-op in Stewartville for over 40 years until his retirement. Janie was a homemaker and was employed as a nurse at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester. They moved to Fillmore, MN where they made their home for over 20 years and had recently moved to Rochester.

Steve was a longtime member of Marion Road Christian Church in Rochester where he served as a deacon and attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wykoff while living in Fillmore. He was a member of the Chatfield VFW and the Mpls/ St. Paul USSVI Base submariner group. One of Steve’s favorite things to do was to visit the USS Razorback Museum in Little Rock, AR where he volunteered.

He enjoyed traveling with Janie, following the Vikings, caring for his dogs - Lady and Toby, Lucy the cat and loved time spent with his family.

Steve is survived by his wife of 52 years - Janie and 2 sons - Brian (Crystal) Lowrie of St. Charles, MN and Michael Lowrie of Rochester, MN; 4 sisters and 1 brother - Sue Stortz of Newberg, MN; Thelma (Arlan) Henke of Mission, TX; Ann Olson of Omaha, NE; John (Mary) Lowrie of Mankato, MN and Jean and Don Goldsmith of Miltonia, MN and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The memorial service for Steve will take place on Friday (April 21, 2023) at Marion Road Christian Church in Rochester, MN with Rev. Joshua Jensen and Rev. Monte French officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place 1 hr. prior to the service. Burial with military graveside honors will follow at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN on Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Steve are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com