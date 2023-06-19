Sterling D. Mestad, a beloved member of the community, passed away on June 16, 2023. Funeral services to honor his life will be held on Friday, June 23, at 11:00 am, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 222 6th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902, officiated by Reverend Schwartz. Visitation will be held from 4-6PM on Thursday, June 22, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901, and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery with Military Honors. Lunch will follow the burial at the church.

Sterling was born on March 11, 1929, in Hayfield, MN, to Willy and Emma (Grene) Mestad. He embarked on his career selling Ford vehicles in January 1951 at Universal Motors in Rochester, MN. In February 1952, Sterling was drafted into the Army and courageously served in active combat during the Korean War.

In 1955, he married Margie Kleist Haack, and they shared a fulfilling life together. Sterling dedicated an impressive 69 years to selling Ford cars at Rochester Ford, becoming renowned as one of the nation’s top salespeople and earning numerous awards and recognition from Ford. In their leisure time, he and Margie enjoyed traveling, weekends at Lake City Marina Point, fishing, and cherished moments with their family.

Sterling was an active and longtime member of various organizations throughout his life, including Trinity Lutheran Church, VFW, American Legion, and the Rochester Korean Club.

He is survived by his two sons, Wally and Mark, as well as five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a brother, Bill (Margo). Sterling was preceded in death by his loving wife, a granddaughter, and a brother.

The family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. The impact of Sterling’s life will be remembered by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.