Oct. 14, 1960 - March 31, 2022

AUSTIN, Minn. - Steve Brick, 61, Austin, Minn., died Thursday, March 31, in The Cedars.

A celebration of life will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Austin American Legion Post 91 Club Room. Memorials are preferred to Dementia research.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin.