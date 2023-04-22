Steven Beck

Steven Michael Beck, 68, died Thursday, April 20, 2023 at his home peacefully.

Steven was born on July 9, 1954 to Florian and Verna (Pampuch) Beck in Winona, MN. He graduated from Cotter in Winona, MN. Then he became a working member of the Local 6 Union of Rochester, MN for 30+ years.

Steven married Sallee Larrison on September 13, 1983, and they had two beautiful sons, Samuel and Nickolas. Steven was a very driven hardworking father and husband that enjoyed his time with his family and friends, grilling, fishing, being outdoors, and most of all loved sitting by the lake shooting off fireworks with his loved ones.

Steven is survived by his son, Nickolas Beck, and 11 brothers and sisters. Steven is preceded in death by his loving wife Sallee Beck and son Samuel, along with Steven’s father, mother, and 6 siblings.

Visitation will be from 11am-1pm on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Rochester Cremation Services, 1605 Civic Center Drive NW Rochester, MN.

Rochester Cremation Services is honored to serve the family. Memories and condolences of Steven may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com