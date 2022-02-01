Steven D. Lewis, 66, of Rochester MN, passed away peacefully at his home on January 31, 2022 while under the care of Seasons Hospice.

Steven Duane Lewis was born on July 27, 1955 in Rochester, MN to parents Duane and Jeanette (Lica) Lewis. Steve was one of seven children in his family. Steve attended John Marshall High School. After school, he spent some time in the Navy. He later married Jean Carole-Carlson Lewis at Calvary Episcopal Church in Rochester in 1977 and the two of them spent 45 wonderful years together and had two children, Eric and Amy.

Steve enjoyed fixing and reselling cars. He taught himself everything he needed to know about cars and opened up his own business called Lewis Auto Sales in Rochester where he worked for over 30 years. Aside from working on cars, Steve could be found outdoors working on various outdoor projects and landscaping. Steve was known for being a good conversationalist and could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. He was stubborn, hard-headed, strong and independent, but most importantly he was filled with compassion for his friends and family and he would never let anyone struggle. He will be greatly missed.

Steve is survived by his mother, Jeanette Lewis; children, Eric (Courtney) Lewis and Amy Gonzalez all of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Logan and Carter Lewis and Blake and Skyler Gonzalez; brothers, Jeffrey (Susan) Lewis and Michael (Tammy) Lewis both of Rochester, MN; sisters, Liana (Shawn) Gardner, Teresa (Mark) Fosse, Kim Armstrong, all of Rochester, MN and Kerry (Scott) Peterson of Marana, AZ. Steve was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean; and his father, Duane.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, February 11, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester MN 55901). Burial will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery.

