Steven J. Oenning

Steve Joseph Oenning, age 70, of Wabasha, MN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday November 20, 2022, while on vacation on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

Steve was born on July 1, 1952, in Wabasha, MN to the late Theodore and Loretta (Kreye) Oenning. He graduated from Wabasha-Kellogg High School in 1970, before going on to Winona State University, where he double majored in mathematics. While in college he met his wife LaVonne Fruechte and they were married in Eitzen, MN in 1975. Steve spent the majority of his career as a computer programmer and manager at IBM in Rochester, MN. He and LaVonne lived outside of Rochester where they raised their two daughters, Desra and Lora. After retirement, Steve and LaVonne built a home on the Oenning family farm near Wabasha, MN.

Steve was an avid outdoors man. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing and being on the family farm. He especially enjoyed taking his grandkids on ATV rides around the farm. One of his favorite hobbies was refinishing antique furniture and buying and selling antiques. He was always up for a game of cards, on the hunt for a good deal on antiques, and he could never pass up a good bakery. He was a very loving husband and father, and a very loyal friend.

He is survived by his wife LaVonne; two daughters: Desra (Justen) Seim and Lora (Eric) Bunge; four grandchildren: Gabriel Smith, Leo Seim, Sage Bunge, and Knox Bunge; and four siblings: Marlene (Duke) Devos, Theodore “Ted” (Pat) Oenning, Roger (Dorothy) Oenning, and Sandra (Craig) Tammel.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral Mass was held Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha with Fr. Prince Raja officiating. He was interred at St. Felix Cemetery, Wabasha.

Visitation was held Sunday, November 27, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN.