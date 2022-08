Aug. 30, 1970 - Aug. 13, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Steven Kozak, 51, St. Charles, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 13, in Mayo, St. Mary’s Campus.

A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at The Garage in St. Charles. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by memorial Christian Mass at 11 am., Thursday, Aug. 25, at Great Catholic Church in Sun Prairie, Wis.

Arrangements by Hoff Funeral Home.