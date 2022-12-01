Steven R Huyber

Steven Richard Huyber, 75, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 of heart disease at St. Marys Hospital.

Steve was born May 26, 1947 in Rochester to Vincent and Florence (Slade) Huyber. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1965. He attended Rochester Junior College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in Dec. 1965. He served in Vietnam as a corpsman with the U.S. Marines and was awarded a Purple Heart. After his military service, he continued his education at the Junior College and met his future wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Zorteau. They were married Mar. 13, 1970 at Christ United Methodist Church. After a brief time working as a surgical technician at Olmsted Community Hospital, Steve and his brother John purchased H & H Electric, Inc. from their father in 1973. After John retired, Steve had another business, Broadway Lighting, which he operated for about ten years.

Steve was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Elks, American Legion, VFW and a lifetime member of Sertoma Club. In his spare time, he loved to watch baseball and golf - two games he loved playing in his youth and the years prior to his health issues. He enjoyed fishing with friends and family. Steve was a lifelong LA Dodgers fan.

Steve was a wonderful husband and Papa to his daughters and grandchildren. His loved ones will miss him greatly.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Margo (Peter) Oetliker of Rochester, and Amy (Jason) Gardner of Blaine; grandchildren Greta Oetliker, Will Gardner, Max Oetliker, and Jake Gardner; his brother John; nieces and nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nancy Nelson.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at St. Marys for their compassion and wonderful care. A special thank you to Dr. Jeanne Huddleston at Mayo Health System Lake City for her outstanding care.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. Commitment of the ashes will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Preston. All that wish to attend are invited.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 28, P.O. Box 6226, Rochester, MN 55903; Christ United Methodist Church, or Camp Companion.

Online condolences are welcome and the livestream link for the service will be available at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.