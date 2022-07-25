Sue Rothschild, age 92, of Rochester, passed away peacefully July 20, 2022. The daughter of Harry and Mildred Niemeyer, Sue graduated from Mattoon High School (Mattoon, Illinois) and from Eastern Illinois University as well as the University of Illinois. She went on to teach at Illinois Wesleyan University and Indiana University (Bloomington, Indiana). Sue married Donald A. Rothschild on June 19, 1955. He preceded her in death in 1981. Sue moved to Rochester in 1961 where she was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and was a member of the choir for many years. She served on the Church’s Board of Trustees and the Foundation Board. Sue was a past member of the Methodist Hospital Auxiliary and of the Tourist Club. She was also a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Sue is survived by her two sons, Douglas (Lisa) of Rochester and Thomas of Chicago, her grandson, Matthew and her sister-in-law Ann Rothschild Mayer of New York.

A service celebrating Sue’s life will be held at a future date.

Memorials may be made to Channel One Food Bank (www.helpingfeedpeople.org), The P.E.O.. Home Fund (www.mnpeo.org), or the charity of your choice.