Susan Dodge

Susan Kay Dodge, 69, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St Marys Campus.

Sue was born on December 2, 1952 in Waterloo, Iowa to George and MaryJean (Smith) Roberts. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1971. She married Henry Stagemeyer in March 1972 and later divorced. Sue married Curt Dodge, the love of her life, in July 1978. She was employed at Rochester Rent All from 1978 to 1999.

Sue loved spending time with her grandchildren and her Boston Terrier dogs. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, and socializing with her friends.

Sue is survived by her husband, Curt; son, Michael (Danika) Stagemeyer; daughter, Beth (Kevin) Tostenson; son, Michael (Loretta) Dodge; grandson, Troy Stagemeyer, Thoran Stagemeyer, Kevin Tostenson Jr.; aunt, Dorothy Guldner; and uncle, Jack (Barb) Smith.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, George and MaryJean Roberts.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.