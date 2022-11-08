Susan J. Fryer

Susan Jane Fryer, 71 of Eyota, MN died on November 6, 2022 at Rochester Methodist Hospital, following a battle with cancer.

Sue was born on March 3, 1951 in Rochester to Lyle and Jane (Waldron) Fryer. She graduated from Mayo High School in 1969. She was married and later divorced. She worked as an administrative assistant at various local veterinary clinics and animal shelters. She loved spending time with her family and her animals, especially her cherished dog, Nicky. She enjoyed camping and wildlife photography.

She is survived by her son Jonathan Hammel of North Mankato, brother Scott Fryer of Rochester, nephew Alec Fryer of Minneapolis, and her close friend Marlys Tritten of Eyota.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved uncle Vince Fryer.

The memorial service for Sue will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00AM in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, in the chapel. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Rochester, MN.

Memorials are preferred to Paws and Claws Humane Society of Rochester.