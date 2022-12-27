It is with great sadness that the family of Susan Marie Fabian (Pervin) announces her passing on December 19, 2022 at age 71.

Susan was born Susan Marie Pervin on April 24, 1951 to the late John L. Pervin and Pearl A. Rathbun.

She enjoyed taking care of her family, Snoopy and Hot Air Balloons. Susan will always be remembered as someone willing to go the extra mile to care for those in need and as a family-proclaimed expert in culinary and baking critiques.

Susan is survived by her husband Jerry and three children: Angela Fabian of Glendale, Arizona, Jason Fabian of Rochester, Minnesota (wife Toni and son Derek and daughter Isabella) and Jeremy Fabian (daughter Kaytlin) of Eyota, Minnesota; as well as her brother Robert Pervin and extended family.

Please join Susan’s family at “Celebration of Life” in 2023.