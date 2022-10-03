Susan Marie Murray

Sue Murray, 75, of Rochester, MN passed away surrounded by her husband and sons on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Seasons Hospice in Rochester, MN.

Sue was born August 5, 1947, in Winona, MN to Edward and Marie (Lanik) Bernatz. She graduated with a degree in nursing from the College of St. Theresa, Winona in 1969. She met her husband Steve Murray on a blind date during college and the two were married April 4, 1970. The couple lived in Davenport, IA, Byron, MN and Pine Island, MN before settling in Rochester, MN. She was active in Pine Island beautification projects, St Michael’s Catholic Church religious education and was a member of the Pine Island school board. She retired in 2008 from Zumbrota Mazzeppa schools where she was the school nurse.

Sue loved spending time at the family cabin in Stone Lake, WI, watercolor painting and going to her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts. She was a die-hard Elvis Presley fan and had a room in her home dedicated to the King’s memorabilia.

She is survived by her husband Steve of Rochester, MN; sons Ryan (Cathy) of Savage, MN, Chad (Kelly) of Eau Claire, WI, Tom of Pine Island, MN, and Mark (Tracy) of St. Paul, MN; her brother Rich Bernatz (Marie) of Danbury, WI and her seven grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial wake will be held in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with a Funeral Mass held on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas Loomis officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, MN at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.

