Susan May Haugen

The Memorial Service for Sue Haugen will be at Noon on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wanamingo. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the Memorial Service. Sue passed away at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester on February 15, 2023, from pancreatic cancer.

Susan May Wenholz was born May 7, 1954, to Hillard and Donna (Kutz) Wenholz in Buffalo, Minnesota. Early childhood was spent in Delano with the family later moving to Golden Valley where she graduated from Armstrong High School. On June 7, 1975, she married Tom Haugen. The first years of their marriage were spent in an apartment above the feed store in Wanamingo. They later moved to the Haugen farm in Roscoe Township where they raised chickens, hogs, cattle, and three wonderful children.

Sue spent 30 years working in the business office of the Mayo Clinic, and after that, she joined Tom working on the farm. She seamlessly made the transition from a business suit and high heels to a life of work boots and mud along with beef cows and sows that would require her assistance.

Sue took an active part in her church helping serve many meals in the kitchen along with her good friends and had served as president of WELCA. She had a house full of plants (38!) that she carefully tended along with beautiful flower beds in the summer. Tom and Sue traveled in the U.S. and abroad and enjoyed a trip to Palm Springs, California every February.

Sue is survived by her husband, Tom; son, Aaron and wife, Kristi of Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Sam and wife, Brittany of Wausau, Wisconsin; and daughter, Emily Haugen of Wanamingo; six precious grandchildren, Elizabella Haugen, Evianna Haugen, Luke Haugen, Lane Haugen, Rhen Haugen, and Jack Beougher; sister, Carol (Dave) Tellers; brother, Dale (Rayne) Wenholz; brother-in-law, John Haugen; sister-in-law, Anne Gerl; along with very special nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Memorials will be directed by the family unless otherwise designated. Suggested memorials: Mayo Clinic Cancer Research and Trinity Lutheran Church.

Arrangements made by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Larson Chapel.