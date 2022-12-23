Susan O’Hara, 72, of Rochester, MN, passed away on December 21, 2022, in her home.

Susan was born January 11, 1950, in Lake City, MN to Douglas O’Hara and Margaret (Bates) Clark. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Lake City, MN in 1968.

Susan worked for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN for 39 years and retired in 2014. Susan was published nine times for her research with the Mayo Clinic. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, and skiing. Her favorite trip was to Ireland and was making plans to return. She was a 15-year volunteer member of the National Ski Patrol, serving at Mount Frontenac, Steeplechase, Como Ski Center, and Trollhaugen.

Susan married Michael Bonde in 1970 and later divorced. She spent the last 18 years with Colin Sullivan. She is survived by her sons: Jon Bonde of Eyota, MN, Jason (Sara) Bonde of Lake City, MN, and Michael Bonde of Rochester, MN; three granddaughters: Faith, Nora, and Alexandra Bonde of Lake City, MN; two sisters: Kathy (Rick) Smith of Wadena, MN, Caroline (Tim Brantner) O’Hara of Northfield, MN; two brothers: Doug (Pam) O’Hara and Scott O’Hara both of Zumbro Falls, MN; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, stepmother Dorothy, and sister and brother-in-law Cindy and Marv Strauss.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the services.

