Susan Papenfuss

Susan (Sue) J. Papenfuss of Kasson, Minnesota passed away on Tuesday, December 7. Sue was born on June 27, 1948 to Lilamae D. and Aldrich O. Iverson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sue grew-up in West Concord, Minnesota with her parents and two sisters.

She went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Winona State University. Sue taught at Dodge Center (Triton) Elementary school for 30 years. She loved helping her students learn, and the connections with her teaching friends. She met her future husband, a fellow teacher, Glen H. Papenfuss in the school cafeteria. They were married on June 19, 1976. Sue and Glen enjoyed traveling and visited many national parks and museums across the United States. Sue was a devoted, thoughtful mom who loved spending time with her daughter Jackie. Sue was an avid reader who loved her cats. She was happiest at home with Glen with a book in her hand and a cat on her lap. Sue was a loving, generous, and gentle soul who will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and kitties. She is survived by her husband Glen, her daughter Jackie (Fabio) Morescalchi; her sister, Dahni (Jim) Lermon of Berne, MN; her niece, Dena (Christian) Cornelius and great nephews Bryce and Asher of Phoenix, AZ; two uncles, Burton (Shirley) Iverson of Naples, FL, and David (Doris) Nasby of Rochester, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Nancy Neumann of Mesa, AZ, and son-in-law Eric Olsson of Scottsdale, AZ. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, contributions in memory of Sue can be made to Safe Haven Pet Rescue www.safehavenpetrescue.com/donate, or Camp Companion www.campcompanion.org/donate.