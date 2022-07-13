Susan “Susie” Eileen Stageberg, 65, of Rochester, MN passed away into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 3:26pm. She took her last breath in the presence of four generations of Stagebergs peacefully at the Seasons Hospice House. The family expresses extreme gratitude to the Seasons Hospice House team for their exceptional love, care, and service in the final days of Susie’s life.

Susie was born on June 30, 1957 in Riverside, CA to Gene Oliver Stageberg (age 90, Madison, WI) and Sharon Ihlene (Wallerstedt) Stageberg, who preceded her in death. She was born to Gene and Sharon after older brother Jamie, who passed away in infancy. She was a proud older sister to Robert “Bob” (he preceded her in death; widow Nancy) of Anoka, MN; Donna Stundahl (Roger) of Maple Plain, MN, and Marianne of Delano, MN. She was step-daughter to Linda for over 30 years. She graduated high school in 1975 at Richfield High School, Anoka, MN and later traveled the country performing in drum and bugle corps competitions for many years. She attended nursing school and earned a Bachelor of Nursing, though an unfortunate health change prevented her from practicing nursing. She worked as an entrepreneur and homemaker.

She is the devoted and loving mother of Nicholas “Nick” Stageberg, also of Rochester, MN. Nick will always remember her as a person of unconditional love and encouragement, despite the many hardships created by her early life health change. He recounts that she consistently told him of her love for him and her belief that he could accomplish anything he wanted. She raised him in the church via many years of attendance at the former Oaktree Church in Rochester, MN, pastored by Kevin Rayner. Nick was joined in marriage to Elaine in 2011 and they went on to have four grandchildren for Susie - Selah (6), Shepherd (4), Micah (2), and Abram (3 months). Susie spent the latter years of her life visiting with the grandchildren often and this brought her considerable joy. As she was declining in health, some of her final “good” days were immediately after the birth of Abram, when she was still well enough to hold and cuddle him. Should Nick and Elaine be graced with another daughter, this girl will be named after Susie.

Susie will be remembered for her love of connection. Along with frequent phone calls to family and many friends, she has had a daily phone call with Nick for nearly 20 years and this time together will be sorely missed. She found meaning in recognizing the milestones in the lives of others through creating and mailing hand-made cards. She enjoyed crocheting and made many blankets for her grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by her Aunt Rebecca “Becky” and Uncle Barry Anderson with whom she was very close. She will be remembered by her niece and many nephews.

Nick and Elaine thank lifelong family friends David, Cindy, and Debbie Allen, Pastor Kevin Rayner and wife Katie, Olmsted County social worker Amanda McGregor, Olmsted Medical Center physician Dr. Randy Hemann, and many others for their care of Susie over the years.

A celebration of life will be held at Christ Community Church, 4400 55th St NW Rochester MN on Saturday, July 23 with visitation at 9:30 AM and service at 10:30 AM with light refreshments to follow.