Susana M. Domingo, 103, of Rochester, MN, died Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Marys Campus.

Susana was born May 24, 1919 in Laoag City, Philippines to Alberto and Casilda Mayor. She married Juan Domino and was later widowed in 1996. She immigrated to California in the United States in 1984 before moving to Rochester, MN in 1986. Susana was a seamstress and loved to play Mahjong and solitaire. She also loved caring for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Teresita Malibago of Rochester, MN; grandson Michael Joseph Domingo of Quezon City, Philippines; great-grandson, Mark Oliver Domingo; great-niece, Michelle Liza Domingo; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews living in California, New York, and the Philippines. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Juanito Domingo, four brothers, two sisters and her parents.

The funeral mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Friday at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

