Suzanne Berkman Johnson

Suzanne “Suz” Berkman Johnson, age 96, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2022, in her family home in Alexandria, Virginia, where she had lived for the last 50 years. She was born and raised in Rochester, Minnesota, the oldest child of Margaret and Dr. John Mayo Berkman. She is predeceased by her siblings, Barbara Withers (Charles H.) of Rochester and William Berkman (Cynthia) of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Suz is the widow of Capt. John Roland Johnson, USN (Ret.), USNA Class of ‘45. They met on a blind date at the Naval Academy while she was a student at Hollins College, Roanoke, Virginia. After transferring to the University of Minnesota where she studied anthropology, she and her husband were married at the Universalist Church in Rochester during a December 1946 snowstorm. They immediately embarked on a 30-plus year naval aviator career that included 10 moves in 10 years and an 11-month tour in The Philippines.

Suz and her husband were married for 64 years and are survived by two daughters, Sally Segal (Bob) and Barbara Love, four grandchildren and one great grandson. She and her husband are interred together in the US Naval Academy columbarium in Annapolis, Maryland.