Suzanne M. LeBlanc, age 80 of Red Wing and Rochester, passed away on May 1, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia. Born on February 27, 1942, in Worthington, MN to Oliver & Viola (Beulke) LeBlanc, she devoted her life to caring for others, both as a nurse at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and then at Fairview Riverside in the Twin Cities.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sister Thomas Marie of the School Sisters of Notre Dame; brothers, Thomas and James; and beloved dalmatians, Jackson and Pauli. She is survived by her son Joseph (Amanda) of Woodbury, granddaughter Kenzie, and several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, May 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Guardian Angels Church, 8260 4th Street N, Oakdale, MN 55128 with visitation preceding at the church at 10:00 a.m.