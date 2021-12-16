Sylvia Green

Sylvia Mary Green, 80 of Plainview, MN died Sunday, December 12, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

Sylvia was born February 4, 1941 in Hammond, MN to Peter and Edith (Herrick) Hofschulte.

Sylvia married Jon McHugh, had 2 sons Tony and Jeff then later divorced. In September 1967 she married Jon Green and had 2 daughters Paula and Valerie. She first met Jon at the Mix-N-Bowl which they later owned and operated until 1985. At that time Sylvia opened a daycare at her home until retiring in August of 2017.

Sylvia enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing bingo, and collecting 4-leaf clovers. Her family and friends were always her priority in her life.

Sylvia is survived by her children Tony (Leah) McHugh of Elgin, Jeffrey (Becky) McHugh of Beaver, Paula Green (Bill Wall) of Plainview, and Valerie (Jeffrey) Heuer of Oronoco. Grandchildren Jesse McHugh, Andrea Dessner, Lyna Koepsell, Cassie Pearson, Lisa Oredson, Candice Kahler, Terry Eggler, Cody Eggler, and 15 great grandchildren. Siblings Vivian Cranston, Bernetta Smith, Diane Larson, and Kevin Hofschulte. She is preceded in death by her husband Jon, both parents Peter and Edith, brother Harvey, and one granddaughter and 2 great grandsons.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 8 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Plainview American Legion.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with arrangements