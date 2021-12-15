Sylvia Yolanda O’Gorman passed away peacefully at the age of 60, surrounded by those she loved on Monday evening December 13th, at Mayo Clinic.

Sylvia was born in Loveland, CO in 1961 to Jose and Maria Gasca. She graduated from Thompson Valley High School in 1979 with many of the lifelong friends that mourn her loss now. Sylvia adored the mountains and found her way to Summit County, Colorado where she became an avid down hill skier. In 1988 she married her childhood neighbor, Tim O’Gorman. They had a destination wedding in Maui, Hawaii. Everyone who ever met them would agree, they were meant to be together. In 1995 Sylvia, Tim and family moved to Rochester, MN, built their family home together shortly thereafter and never looked back. In Rochester she discovered new passions and made many meaningful friendships. She loved to cultivate the beauty of the natural world and took great joy in gardening. She pursued this passion further by obtaining a degree in Landscape Design at the local college. She spent much of every summer outside planting flowers and making her home and yard beautiful. She also enjoyed getting together with her quilting friends for a full day of sewing, gossip, and good times. She had an infectious laugh and smile that would light up a room.

She and her family are eternally grateful for the compassion, help, and care she received from friends, neighbors, and healthcare staff in the final days of her journey.

Sylvia leaves behind her devoted husband Tim O’Gorman, her three children Dr. Brendan O’Gorman, Donovan O’Gorman, Jolene Christensen, son-in-law Tyler, as well as her parents, brother, and his family.

A visitation will take place on Saturday December 18th, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5455 50th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901 with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. We are planning a celebration of life for summer 2022. This gathering will take place at the O’Gorman family home, in the gardens Sylvia spent so much time and effort lovingly creating.

In lieu of flowers and memorials the family requests donations to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research Center in Sylvia’s honor.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the O’Gorman family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com