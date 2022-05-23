Talon D. Bundy

Talon Donald Bundy passed away at his home from complications of a short illness on May 20, 2022, at the age of 38.

Talon was born on March 26, 1984, in Rochester, MN to Alan and Sharon (Matejka) Bundy. Talon graduated from Mayo High School in 2002 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Winona State University. He worked for IBM in their finance department for many years. At the time of his death, he was employed at Plainview Milk Products Cooperative in their finance department, as well. In addition to the intense love for his family and pets he also loved cooking, camping, water skiing, knee boarding and hockey.

Talon is survived by his parents Alan and Sharon (Matejka) Bundy of Rochester, MN, his sister Shayna (Ty) Mullenbach and their children Quade and Avery all of Stewartville, MN, and his girlfriend Lauren Tapani of Rochester, MN. Talon is also survived by numerous family and friends.

Talon was preceded in death by his Grandparents Robert and Dorothy Bundy; Donald and Mary Matejka.

Our family is deeply saddened by our unexpected loss. A memorial service will be held at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN. Friends and family may come for a visitation from 12-2 on Friday May 27, 2022. A short service will follow at 2pm. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.