Tanya L. Bode

Tanya L. Patnode, age 48, of Rochester, MN passed away February 4, 2023 at Mayo Clinic.

She was born in Prairie Du Chien, WI on August 2, 1974, the daughter of Patti Patnode and Mark Hill. Tanya worked at Assisi Heights in Rochester since 2015. Tanya absolutely loved her job and all of the friends she gained over the years due to Assisi Heights. She was the most caring, strong, funny, and independent woman. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and daughter.

She is survived by her children - Preslie Johnston of Copperas Cove TX, Chayden Bode of Rochester MN, and Parker Johnston of Beaumont TX; her grandchildren - Kamden and Levana; her siblings - James Hill of Dodge Center MN, Angela Mueller of Muscoda WI, and Joey Hill of Viroqua WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents - Patti Patnode and Mark Hill; her grandparents - Lieselotte and Donald Patnode.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5610 Broadway Ave N, Rochester MN 55906 from 10AM until 5PM. All are welcome to join.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bode family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.