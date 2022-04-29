Terrance “Terry” Erickson, age 64, died unexpectedly on April 26, 2022, at his home in Rochester, MN.

Terrance Arthur Erickson was born on December 16, 1957, to parents Gerald and Sheila (Murnane) Erickson in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Rochester Mayo High School in 1975 and went on to work detailing cars at Tom Pontiac Honda, Cybex, and lastly, spent twenty-eight years working at Crenlo as a Welder-Fabricator. On August 8, 1987, he married Sara Zimmerman in Zumbro Falls, MN, and together they had two children and were later divorced.

Terry was such a positive light in many people’s lives. He always had a funny or friendly remark for anyone he crossed paths with. In his free time, he enjoyed working on his car, attending classic car shows, detailing cars, snowmobiling, waterskiing, fishing, hunting, boating, and passionately supporting the Minnesota Vikings. Terry was always up to projects and making plans and was never one to sit still. He found great joy in endlessly customizing his car, snowmobile, and home. Terry loved to help people, and he was always looking out for others before himself. Laughter was a constant around him; no moment was immune from him cracking a joke or offering up a quip. Terry, without question, was blessed with the “gift of gab.” He loved his kids dearly and never missed an opportunity to try and make their day or bring a smile to their faces.

Terry is survived by his children, Shane (Sarune) Erickson of Vilnius, Lithuania, and Alyssa Erickson of Richfield, MN; his mother, Sheila Sulkowski of Rochester, MN; and sisters Colleen Erickson of Rochester, MN, Shannon (John) Fritsch of Oronoco, MN, Mickey Lauver of Mayflower, AR, Molly (Lloyd) McCord of Springdale, AR, Teresa Clark of Red Wing, MN, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Erickson; stepfather, Thomas Owen; brother, Patrick Erickson; grandparents; and partner, Norma Jean Larson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes at 5421 Royal Pl. NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.

to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.