Terri Ann Lund

Teri Lund, age 60, of Zumbrota, died unexpectedly at her home after several months of health challenges. She was born Teri Ann Lund on August 13, 1961, in Zumbrota, Minnesota, to Ronald and Shirley (Syverson) Lund. She grew up in Wanamingo, attended the Wanamingo public schools, and graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1979. She briefly lived in Jacksonville, Florida, studied at Florida State College, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Wisconsin - Stout in 1986. Following graduation, Teri worked with teenage boys at the juvenile correction center in Red Wing. In 1987, Teri married Curt Miland and moved to Zumbrota, Minnesota, where she currently resided. They were later divorced. In the following years, Teri worked at the DAC in Rochester, in the international department of Midwest of Cannon Falls, as a buyer for Hearth and Home Technologies in Lake City, and at several different times in her life, as a server and bartender at the Covered Bridge in Zumbrota.

Teri loved sports. She played basketball and softball in high school and continued to play softball for several years as an adult on the teams of Charlie’s Sewer Suckers and Midwest of Cannon Falls. She also loved her family, particularly her nieces and nephews, and indulged her love of both sports and family by cheering them on at their various games and matches. As a former player, she often had suggestions for the referees as she did so. Teri loved life and loved people, and that was evident in her relationships with others.

Teri is survived by her siblings, Barb (Marv) Farmer of Northfield, Wendy (Gary) Teigen of Andover, Rahn (Ann) Lund of Rochester, Jeri (Kevin) Ryan of Wanamingo; nieces and nephews, Brenda Farmer, Dave Farmer, Chris (Tricia) Smedsrud, Karin (Mike) Berg, Shane (Kianne) Farmer, Johana Teigen, Reid Teigen, Alex (Josey) Peterson, Ali Ryan, Mitchell (Kelli) Ryan, Whitney Ryan, and Jordan Ryan; and many great nieces and nephews.

Teri was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Shirley Lund.

A visitation at 11:00 a.m. and a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. will be held on Saturday, April 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wanamingo.