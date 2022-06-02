Terrie Lynn Connelly, 54, died on Monday, May 30, 2022, at St. Marys Hospital with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Terrie was born on April 28, 1968, to Kenneth Wesley Durst and Ila Jo (Atkinson) Durst in Zumbrota, MN. She was raised on the family dairy farm in rural Mantorville and graduated from Kasson-Mantorville High School in 1987. After high school, Terrie attended Rochester Community College and embarked on her 33-year career at the Mayo Clinic. On January 20, 1996, she married Brian Connelly at Christ the King Catholic Church in Byron, MN. They lived in Rochester and then moved to Brian’s family farm near Douglas in 2005.

Terrie was a loving mother, sister, daughter, and wife. She has three children, Allison (Nick) Banfield, Courtney Connelly, and Tyler Connelly. Even though Terrie was a K-M KoMet growing up, one of her greatest pleasures in life was supporting her children at Byron Bear sporting events. Terrie was a member of the Byron Booster Club and was active in the Byron sports community. Terrie also enjoyed gardening, with numerous gardens throughout her yard at home.

Terrie is survived by her husband Brian Connelly, daughters Allison (Nick) Banfield and Courtney Connelly, and son, Tyler Connelly. She is also survived by her father Kenneth (Janice Borgstrom) Durst; mother-in-law, Karen Connelly; brother Darren (Rachel) Durst; sisters, Anne Nichols, Stacie (Gerald) Dallmann; sister-in-law, Louise Durst; stepsister, Renata (Mike) Ducharme, and stepbrother Coy (Amy) Borgstrom.

Terrie was preceded in death by her mother Ila Jo Stevenson, brother Kraig Durst, father-in-law Joseph Connelly, stepbrother Scott Borgstrom, and grandparents.

Terrie was taken from us much too soon, but her strength and toughness are something all those around her will never forget. Terrie’s legacy will live on through her three children.

The visitation will be held at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the Byron Funeral Home.

Memorials are preferred to the Connelly family of Douglas, MN.

Online condolences are welcome at www.byronfuneralhome.com.