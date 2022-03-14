Terry D. Boysen

Terry Dean Boysen, 61, of Lake City, MN, passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2022 due to a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Terry was born on October 22, 1960 to David and Bonnie Boysen in Rochester, MN. He raised his only son, Terry Boysen, with the love and support of his family.

Prior to moving to Lake City, Terry lived in Lime Springs, IA where you could find him cruising around on his ATV, spending time with his parents, or grabbing dinner in one of his favorite local spots.

Terry enjoyed woodworking, repairing cars, and spoiling his grandchildren. His childlike enthusiasm for life was hard to ignore. Anyone who knew Terry knew that he loved his family dearly. Terry was preceded in death by his Brother-In-Law, Larry (Linda) Weatherly. He is survived by his son Terry (Theresa), parents David and Bonnie, brothers Steve (Lora), Dennis (Jean), sisters Linda, Sandra (Steve), Jodi, Grandchildren Caleb & Eleanor Boysen, and many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN, 55901. There will be a visitation starting at 10AM.

